Gary Trent: Declining player option

Trent (oblique) will be an unrestricted free agent after declining his player option with the Bucks for the 2026-27 season Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Trent finished the 2025-26 regular season having averaged 8.1 points, 1.2 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 1.9 threes in 21.2 minutes per game across 65 contests (21 starts), with his year highlighted by his 36-point outburst in a 127-113 loss to the Clippers on March 29. Trent has eight NBA seasons under his belt and is a career 38.7 percent three-point shooter, and he should garner interest from teams looking to add to their wing depth.