Antetokounmpo logged 25 points (10-18 FG, 5-10 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 32 minutes during Thursday's 125-96 win over the Heat.

Antetokounmpo posted his 14th consecutive contest with double-digit points and rebounds in the blowout victory, but he did struggle from the charity stripe once again. The MVP candidate also tied Brook Lopez for the game-high mark in swats, and Antetokounmpo has recorded multiple blocks in 15 of his 36 regular-season outings. The superstar's scoring numbers have slightly declined over 11 appearances in January, though he has still averaged 28.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 34.4 minutes per contest.