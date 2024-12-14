Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Saturday's NBA Cup Semifinal versus the Hawks due to right patella tendinopathy, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports

Barring a setback, Antetokounmpo looks like he is trending towards playing in Las Vegas. Still, the team is not expected to confirm this until the star big man tests his knee out prior to the game. The two-time MVP tallied 37 points (15-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-12 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 NBA Cup Quarterfinals win over the Magic.