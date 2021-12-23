Coach Mike Budenholzer said Allen was available for Wednesday's win over the Rockets but didn't play since he's feeling "a little bit off," Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Allen was a late scratch Saturday for rest purposes, but it instead appears to have been related to Wednesday's situation. The 26-year-old continues to test negative for COVID-19, so there's no concern that he's dealing with the virus, and he was completely absent from the injury report. Allen sat out the front end of the back-to-back set Wednesday but could be back on the court for Thursday's matchup with the Mavericks if his outlook improves.