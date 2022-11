Carter logged 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 117-102 victory over the Cavaliers.

Carter matched his season-best five made threes en route to a big night offensively for Milwaukee, with only Giannis Antetokounmpo (36 points) scoring more. Carter had combined for 14 points (6-16 FG) across three contests prior to Friday, showcasing his inconsistency.