Carter had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to Detroit in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After being waived by the Bulls ahead of a busy trade deadline in February, Carter signed a one-year contract with the Magic and was a veteran presence for a young club. He wound up playing a fairly decent role for Orlando, closing with averages of 7.2 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 20.4 minutes per contest across 30 regular-season games for the Magic.