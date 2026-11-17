Carter produced three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 115-105 victory over the Celtics.

Carter continues to play limited minutes off the bench, having now logged no more than 15 minutes in four of his past six appearances. The return of Jalen Suggs only complicates matters even further, a fact that could ultimately see Carter move out of the rotation. Having appeared in nine games thus far, Carter is barely a top 300 player, averaging 4.3 points and 1.2 three-pointers in 14.6 minutes per contest.