Carter ended with six points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and three assists across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 129-99 loss to Toronto.

Carter attempted all six of his shots from beyond the arc, connecting twice while failing to register a rebound or defensive statistic. The veteran guard saw a reasonable amount of playing time off the bench but struggled to make a meaningful impact. His fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper formats where three-point shooting is at a premium, even with Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) sidelined indefinitely.