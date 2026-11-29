Carter chipped in 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Saturday's 116-91 victory over the Wizards.

Carter connected on five triples en route to a season-high 17 points. With Anthony Black sidelined due to a back concern, Carter stepped into a larger role, playing at least 25 minutes for just the second time this season. He could be considered for three-point streaming purposes, although even that might be a stretch, given that both Black and Kevin Porter will be battling for minutes in the backcourt.