Holiday scored 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 13 assists, six rebounds and a steal across 42 minutes in Thursday's win over the Hawks.

Holiday was one of four Bucks that scored at least 20 points in Thursday's contest and while his scoring figures have been a bit inconsistent of late, it's worth noting he has put up at least 20 points in three of the five games of the current series. He's also dished out double-digit dimes thrice and has delivered at least seven assists in each game of the current series. All things considered, the veteran floor general is averaging 21.0 points and 10.2 assists per game in the Conference Finals.