Middleton contributed 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to Washington.

Middleton was one rebound shy from recording his sixth double-double of the season Tuesday. After missing 16 games with a left ankle sprain, he's now played 30-plus minutes in four of his last six appearances. Since his return, Middleton is averaging 17.0 points on 49.5 percent shooting (including 37.8 percent from three on 5.3 3PA/G), 6.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.0 steals over 31.9 minutes per game.