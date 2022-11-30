Middleton (wrist) is nearing his season debut and could return as soon as Friday versus the Knicks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has been sent to the G League on multiple occasions over the past week-plus to get in some additional practice. The star guard is drawing close to his first action of 2022-23 now that he's getting closer to full health, but he could claim limited minutes as he gets his conditioning in order. Once fully healthy, Middleton should resume his role as one of the Bucks' primary options, averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists over 32.4 minutes per game last season.