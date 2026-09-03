Middleton got in a workout Thursday ahead of his second season with Washington.

Middleton is in line for a different role with the new-look Wizards this time around, though. The veteran forward started each of his 34 appearances in Washington a year ago before being shipped to Dallas as part of the Anthony Davis trade, and he's positioned initially as Davis' primary backup at power forward leading into training camp. Middleton also routinely sat out one leg of back-to-back sets with the Wizards, so it remains to be seen if the team will have a similar workload management plan in store for him as well.