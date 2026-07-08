Wizards' Khris Middleton: Returning to Washington

Middleton agreed to a three-year, $17.6 million contract with the Wizards on Tuesday via a sign-and-trade with the Mavericks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Dallas is sending Middleton to the Wizards as part of a six-team deal, per Charania. The veteran forward was traded from Milwaukee to Washington in February 2025 before being sent to the Mavericks last February. Now, he'll return to Washington, where he figures to serve as a veteran presence while providing frontcourt depth behind AJ Dybantsa and Anthony Davis (finger). Over 63 regular-season outings (50 starts) between the Mavericks and Wizards last season, Middleton averaged 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.7 steals in 22.8 minutes per contest.