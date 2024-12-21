Middleton accumulated 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Friday's 124-101 loss to Cleveland.
Middleton continues to play off the bench in his return from an offseason ankle surgery that didn't allow him to make his regular-season debut until Dec. 6. The veteran has scored in double digits in three of his contests, and while he's a strong upside play in most formats due to his quality, the fact that he keeps coming off the bench, as well as subpar shooting percentages, limit his upside considerably.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Good to go Friday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Likely to play against Cleveland•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Officially ruled out•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Now unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Dealing with illness•