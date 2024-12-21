Middleton accumulated 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Friday's 124-101 loss to Cleveland.

Middleton continues to play off the bench in his return from an offseason ankle surgery that didn't allow him to make his regular-season debut until Dec. 6. The veteran has scored in double digits in three of his contests, and while he's a strong upside play in most formats due to his quality, the fact that he keeps coming off the bench, as well as subpar shooting percentages, limit his upside considerably.