Middleton finished with 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 20 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 loss to the Pacers.

Middleton returned to the lineup after missing the previous contest due to rest, finishing second among Bucks players in scoring while ending one point shy of the 20-point mark. Middleton tallied his highest point total of the season, posting at least 12 points and four assists in three straight contests.