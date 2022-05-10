According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Middleton (knee) has been able to take part in some shooting, dribbling and "very light contact," Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The Bucks have been quiet about Middleton's progress of late, mostly stating that he's been doing a little bit more each day. A timetable for his return is unclear at this time, and he has already been ruled out for Milwaukee's current series against the Celtics.
