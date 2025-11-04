Kuzma closed with 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds in 16 minutes during Monday's 117-115 win over the Pacers.

Kuzma was overshadowed Monday night by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 33-point night, but the Utah product quietly posted a decent all-around line. Kuzma has now scored in double figures in three straight matchups, averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.7 minutes during this short stretch.