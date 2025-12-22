Kuzma posted 12 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during Sunday's 103-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Kuzma attempted only five shots from the field but managed to score in double digits by attempting a season-high eight shots from the charity stripe. He was also active on the boards, pulling down 10 or more rebounds for the first time since Nov. 26. Kuzma is averaging 17.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.8 minutes over his last five games.