Dieng has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Heat due to an illness. He'll end the night with zero points (0-2 FG) in 14 minutes.

It was clear from the beginning of the game that Dieng wasn't feeling like himself, as he was shut down after failing to record a stat outside of two missed field-goal attempts. This doesn't appear to be a long-term concern for the 2022 first-round pick, who can be considered day-to-day leading up to Saturday's matchup with Atlanta.