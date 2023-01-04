Connaughton totaled 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 win over Washington.
Connaughton scored nine of his 11 points from beyond the arc, and he also added a pair of assists after being held without one Sunday against the Wizards. Connaughton has started five straight contests for the Bucks with Khris Middleton (knee) still returning to health, and he's averaging 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over this span.
More News
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Scores 15 points in spot start•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Draws Christmas Day start•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Minimal impact Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Will return Sunday•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Questionable vs. Mavericks•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Officially out Friday•