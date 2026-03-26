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Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Available to play
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1 min read
Connaughton (illness) is available for Thursday's meeting with the Knicks.
Connaughton has logged a total of 12 minutes over the past three games. His minimal role in the rotation makes him waiver wire fodder in fantasy leagues.
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