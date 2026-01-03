Rollins had 29 points (11-13 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 122-121 victory over the Hornets.

Rollins needed just 13 field-goal attempts to score 29 points during Friday's win, finishing as the Bucks' second-leading scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points). Rollins eight assists were his most since Dec. 3, and the fourth-year guard has blossomed into a key piece for the Bucks following the offseason loss of Damian Lillard (Achilles) to the Trail Blazers. Rollins is averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 threes and 1.6 steals over 31.6 minutes per game.