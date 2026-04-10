Rollins (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Friday's game against Brooklyn.

Rollins has been sidelined intermittently of late due to a right-hip strain. He recently logged 33 minutes in Wednesday's 137-111 loss to Detroit, finishing with 23 points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block. However, despite appearing to be on track to suit up Friday versus Brooklyn, the 23-year-old is now in danger of missing this contest. If that happens, AJ Green will presumably slide over to handle things at the point guard position. Taurean Prince would also be in line to make his third consecutive appearance with the first five.