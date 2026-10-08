Rollins supplied 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 128-126 preseason win over the Thunder.

Rollins followed his 15-point performance against Minnesota in the preseason opener with another encouraging outing, this time making a greater impact as a facilitator. He tied Ousmane Dieng for the team lead with seven assists while committing just one turnover and shooting efficiently from the field. Rollins has started both preseason contests alongside Tyler Herro, giving him an opportunity to establish himself as a reliable backcourt contributor heading into the regular season, and he seems to have a good grasp of a starting backcourt role with the start of the regular season right around the corner.