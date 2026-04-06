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Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Ruled out for Tuesday
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1 min read
Rollins (hip) is out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Rollins is unavailable for the first half of this back-to-back set. AJ Green should see more action in the backcourt for the depleted Bucks on Tuesday.
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