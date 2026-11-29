Rollins amassed 28 points (9-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 win over the Thunder.

Rollins took advantage of the absence of Tyler Herro (foot) to establish a season-high mark in scoring, with 21 of his 28 points coming from beyond the arc. The fifth-year guard also had plenty of opportunities to operate as a facilitator, and his combination of perimeter shooting and playmaking makes him particularly valuable whenever Milwaukee's backcourt is shorthanded. He's started the last five games, so he's likely to continue handling a prominent role on offense going forward even when Herro is back in the mix.