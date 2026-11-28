Rollins registered 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and six steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 113-98 loss to the Pistons.

After weeks of frustration, Rollins finally showed some glimpses of life, putting together arguably his best all-around performance of the season. The shenanigans in Milwaukee have resulted in Rollins playing an inconsistent role, both as a starter and off the bench. With season-long averages of 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.1 steals, it is hard to make a case for Rollins being a must-roster player. However, as we saw Friday, the upside might just be enough to sway fantasy managers.