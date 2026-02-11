default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Rollins is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Orlando with right foot plantar fasciitis.

Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day could be on the table for Rollins. If he's unable to give it a go, Cam Thomas and Gary Trent could become more involved for the Bucks.

More News