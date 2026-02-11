This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Questionable for Wednesday
Rollins is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Orlando with right foot plantar fasciitis.
Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day could be on the table for Rollins. If he's unable to give it a go, Cam Thomas and Gary Trent could become more involved for the Bucks.