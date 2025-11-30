Rollins provided 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and four steals across 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-99 win over the Nets.

As expected, Rollins saw a decrease in his shooting volume with both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Porter back in the lineup. Rollins was regularly shooting more than 20 times per game when Antetokounmpo was sidelined with a thigh injury. Still, now that the star forward and Porter are back available, Rollins' shot attempts will likely be more limited. That should limit his scoring numbers considerably, but Rollins remains a valuable fantasy asset as long as he remains a starter for Milwaukee.