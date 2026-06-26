Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Bigger role incoming?

Rollins (thumb) appears poised for an expanded role after Milwaukee traded Giannis Antetokounmpo and entered a youth movement by drafting Brayden Burries and Nate Ament, Amir Motameni of SI.com reports.

The 24-year-old is one of the few returning young players expected to receive consistent opportunities as the Bucks evaluate their long-term core. Rollins should compete for a starting backcourt role entering training camp, though his usage could fluctuate depending on Tyler Herro's status. His fantasy outlook is trending up following Milwaukee's organizational reset.