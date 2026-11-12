Rollins (head) exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 123-112 loss to the Lakers and did not return, finishing with eight points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes.

Rollins bumped heads with Collin Sexton with 6:51 remaining in the contest, and both players exited to the locker room. Rollins' status will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday's game at Orlando. If he needs to miss time, AJ Green and Kasparas Jakucionis could see increased playing time.