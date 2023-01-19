Mamukelashvili logged 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during the Herd's 127-118 win against Westchester on Wednesday.

After being recalled by the Milwaukee Bucks and playing 24 minutes across back-to-back games at Miami, they sent him back down to their G League affiliate. Unsurprisingly, he continues to excel there. The 23-year-old is averaging 20.7 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists across his three G League games this year. Mamukelashvili is unlikely to stay with the Herd long but will be their best player if he does.