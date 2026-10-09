Mamukelashvili tallied 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in Thursday's 114-110 preseason win over the Kings.

Mamukelashvili gave the Lakers a lift off the bench, scoring 11 points in the first half and hitting two late threes in the third quarter to restore a double-digit lead. While he's pushing for one of the open starting spots alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler, he'll likely run with the second unit once the season gets underway.