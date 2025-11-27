White is listed questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets due to right calf strain injury managment.

Friday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and the Bulls could end up holding White for at least one of those games for injury maintenance. Since getting cleared to return from the calf strain Nov. 16 to make his season debut, White is averaging 24.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.5 three-pointers, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.8 minutes over four appearances.