White generated 19 points (6-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Saturday's 122-114 win over the Kings.

White's accuracy from beyond the arc helped the Bulls reap an impressive 11-of-23 evening from long range. The 47.8 percent conversion rate was arguably the difference-maker in the contest, and White is credited with the lion's share of that production. White's assist numbers leave a bit to be desired, but the UNC product is an efficient shot creator, and his ball-distribution skills are much improved from his rookie season.