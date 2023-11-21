White provided 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 118-100 loss to the Heat.

White scored a season-high 20 points in the loss Monday, his second straight game in double-digits. While his production has been somewhat up and down thus far, his role appears to be relatively secure. He is outside the top 150 for the season but is still someone to consider in standard leagues if in need of points, threes and assists.