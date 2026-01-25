White recorded 22 points (6-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and seven assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 win over Boston.

White scored 13 of his team-high 22 points in the third quarter and finished Saturday's game as the Bulls' leading scorer despite not recording a point in the fourth frame. He has scored at least 22 points in four consecutive games while connecting on at least five triples in three of those contests. Over that four-game span, White is shooting 46.8 percent from the field (including 52.5 percent from three on 10.0 3PA/G) while averaging 23.8 points, 5.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals over 30.8 minutes per game.