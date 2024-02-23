White ended Thursday's 129-112 loss to Boston with 20 points (6-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

White is making a strong push to be considered among the candidates for the Most Improved Player award at the end of the season. The electric point guard has emerged as one of the Bulls' most consistent scorers, and he has embraced the more significant role on offense with Lonzo Ball (knee) and Zach LaVine (foot) out for the rest of the season. White is averaging 25.0 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game over his last eight appearances.