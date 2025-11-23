White is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

White didn't play Friday due to rest, but aside from being cleared to play Saturday, he'll also do it from the start. White will start alongside Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vucevic. White opened the season on the sidelines due to a calf injury but seems recovered now, and he's scored at least 20 points in each of his two outings.