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Bulls' Isaac Okoro: Questionable for Thursday
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1 min read
Okoro (quadriceps) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Okoro remains day-to-day after leaving Tuesday's game early after 16 minutes. If Okoro is unable to play, Leonard Miller will likely be heavily relied upon at forward.
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