Giddey collected 29 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 win over the 76ers.

Giddey turned in a massive night across the board, leading the Bulls in points, rebounds and assists to help squeak out a victory. This marks the guard's second triple-double in as many games, and he's only one assist shy of securing three straight after recording 32 points, 10 boards and nine dimes Friday against the Knicks. Giddey is producing at an incredibly high level through his first seven appearances of the campaign, averaging 23.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.0 steals.