Williams (groin) was able to get in a practice Tuesday, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Williams missed Thursday's preseason game against the Timberwolves due to hamstring tightness, and now he's dealing with a "nagging" groin issue. Coach Billy Donovan said he's anticipating a probable or questionable tag ahead of Opening Night, and fantasy managers can expect some clarity Tuesday evening once the injury report is released.