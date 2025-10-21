Bulls' Patrick Williams: Gets in full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (groin) was able to get in a practice Tuesday, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Williams missed Thursday's preseason game against the Timberwolves due to hamstring tightness, and now he's dealing with a "nagging" groin issue. Coach Billy Donovan said he's anticipating a probable or questionable tag ahead of Opening Night, and fantasy managers can expect some clarity Tuesday evening once the injury report is released.
