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Williams (thumb) will start in Sunday's game against Dallas.

Williams is in the starting lineup for the second time in the last three games. In five starts this season, the 24-year-old has averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.8 steals across 32.2 minutes.

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