Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday that Craig (heel) has resumed light jogging, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Craig's progression to light jogging marks a small step forward from last week, when Donovan said Craig had been limited to doing cardio work on a treadmill. The 33-year-old forward still has several more checkpoints to hit in his rehab program for an acute sprain of his right plantar fascia, so he may not be a realistic option for the Chicago rotation until shortly before or after the All-Star break.