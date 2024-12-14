Garland recorded 24 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 115-105 win over Washington.

Garland led the Cavaliers with 24 points Friday while also handing out a game-high eight assists, also making up for an inefficient night from the floor by converting nine of his 10 free-throw attempts. The 25-year-old star guard has been rock-solid as Cleveland's floor general all year long, and he's averaging 20.8 points, 5.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 2.9 three-pointers per game through his last nine outings. Garland may not offer fantasy managers very much in the defensive categories, but he's shooting a career-high 41.6 percent from deep and averaging a career-low 2.3 turnovers per game on the season as a whole.