Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Back to second unit
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wade is not starting Wednesday against Portland.
Darius Garland's return is forcing Wade to the bench. Wade has averaged 5.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.4 minutes per tilt over 17 games off the bench this season.
