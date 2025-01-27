Head coach Kenny Atkinson acknowledge that Wade -- who will miss a second straight game Monday against Detroit -- is without a timetable for return and can likely be considered "more than day-to-day" due to a right knee sprain, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

The Cavaliers will likely provide further specifics on Wade's status before Wednesday's game against the Heat, though the 28-year-old forward can be considered doubtful at best for the club's upcoming back-to-back set, which wraps up Thursday versus the Hawks. If Wade remains on the shelf for an extended period, Max Strus will likely continue to start at small forward.