Head coach Kenny Atkinson acknowledge that Wade -- who will miss a second straight game Monday against Detroit -- is without a timetable for return and can likely be considered "more than day-to-day" due to a right knee sprain, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.
The Cavaliers will likely provide further specifics on Wade's status before Wednesday's game against the Heat, though the 28-year-old forward can be considered doubtful at best for the club's upcoming back-to-back set, which wraps up Thursday versus the Hawks. If Wade remains on the shelf for an extended period, Max Strus will likely continue to start at small forward.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Likely out through All-Star break•
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Won't suit up Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Won't play against Houston•
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Exits Friday with knee injury•
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Solid night as starter•
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Starting after all Sunday•