Wade (knee) is out indefinitely and won't play in the remainder of the Cavaliers First Round series against the Magic, the team announced Wednesday.

Wade hasn't taken the floor since March 8 due to a right knee sprain and will be sidelined for the remainder of the series against Orlando. In the announcement, the Cavaliers said that a recent MRI revealed that Wade would need more time for recovery and is out indefinitely. Georges Niang and Isaac Okoro should continue to see plenty of action off the bench at the forward spots.