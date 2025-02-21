Head coach Kenny Atkinson said after Thursday's win over the Nets that Wade (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Knicks, Danny Cunningham of the Locked On Cavs Podcast reports.

Wade has missed 11 straight games while dealing with a bone bruise in his right knee, but he'll be available to mix back into Cleveland's rotation Friday. It's unclear whether or not Wade will have a minutes restriction against New York, but fantasy managers' expectations should be tempered right off the bat. The 28-year-old has started in 26 of his 35 appearances for the Cavaliers this season, averaging 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 22.8 minutes.